3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (5/26-5/28)

A Beatles cover band performs during Penny Lane at the Park, part of Abbey Road on the River, in 2021.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Abbey Road on the River

Big Four Station Park (Jeffersonville, IN)

$40-$279 | Times vary

It’s not just one concert — it’s a weekend-long festival of everything Beatles.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Billy Porter – Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume One

Louisville Palace

$49.50+ | 8 p.m.

The Broadway star and red carpet head-turner’s touring show about his life story and rise to fame will feature pop tracks and show tunes.

MOSH FOR THE HOMELESS

21st in Germantown

$15 at the door | 7 p.m.

Slam into strangers for a good cause. A collection of mostly-hardcore, mostly-localish bands (Autumn Lies Buried, Obsidian Mind, Slum City, Noosebearer, and Boombox Poets) are raising money for UP For Women and Children and St. John Center.