3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (5/26-5/28)

FRIDAY, MAY 26
Abbey Road on the River
Big Four Station Park (Jeffersonville, IN)
$40-$279 | Times vary
It’s not just one concert — it’s a weekend-long festival of everything Beatles.
SATURDAY, MAY 27
Billy Porter – Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume One
Louisville Palace
$49.50+ | 8 p.m.
The Broadway star and red carpet head-turner’s touring show about his life story and rise to fame will feature pop tracks and show tunes.
MOSH FOR THE HOMELESS
21st in Germantown
$15 at the door | 7 p.m.
Slam into strangers for a good cause. A collection of mostly-hardcore, mostly-localish bands (Autumn Lies Buried, Obsidian Mind, Slum City, Noosebearer, and Boombox Poets) are raising money for UP For Women and Children and St. John Center.