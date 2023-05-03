Penny Lane At The Park A Beatles cover band performs during Penny Lane at the Park, part of Abbey Road on the River, in 2021.
Uncategorized

3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (5/26-5/28)

By

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Abbey Road on the River
Big Four Station Park (Jeffersonville, IN)
$40-$279 | Times vary

It’s not just one concert — it’s a weekend-long festival of everything Beatles.

 

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Billy Porter – Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume One
Louisville Palace
$49.50+ | 8 p.m.

The Broadway star and red carpet head-turner’s touring show about his life story and rise to fame will feature pop tracks and show tunes.

MOSH FOR THE HOMELESS
21st in Germantown
$15 at the door | 7 p.m.

Slam into strangers for a good cause. A collection of mostly-hardcore, mostly-localish bands (Autumn Lies Buried, Obsidian Mind, Slum City, Noosebearer, and Boombox Poets) are raising money for UP For Women and Children and St. John Center.