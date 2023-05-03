3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (5/19-5/21)

A quick note: Belushi Speed Ball, arguably the biggest name in the Louisville punk scene and the subject of plenty of LEO coverage, will celebrate their 100th show this Saturday with a “prom” at The Whirling Tiger. The show is currently sold out, but keep an eye on the band’s socials in case any tickets open up.

FRIDAY, MAY 19-21

Poorcastle

Breslin Park

$20/day, $40 weekend | 2 p.m.



Sure, it’s technically cheating to double-list this on both 5 Things and 3 Concerts, but it’s worth it for an affordable three-day festival of several dozen local bands. Tonight’s lineup is “Flashback Friday,” a collection of bands returning to Poorcastle, and the rest of the weekend is bands making their Poorcastle debuts. (Disclaimer: LEO is the media sponsor for this event.)

FRIDAY, MAY 19

SABBATH

Enchanted Forest (45 W. 1st St., New Albany, IN)

$15 | 9-11 p.m.

You don’t have to take a “Crazy Train” ride from Louisville to hear the sounds of Black Sabbath, thanks to this tribute act.







SATURDAY, MAY 20

Forest Fest

Jefferson Memorial Forest

Free admission, parking $15 cash | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

It’s a full day of bluegrass music in an awesome natural setting. The lineup includes Larry Keel Experience, The Foreign Landers, Hot Brown Smackdown, and Kaintuck.