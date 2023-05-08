10 Things Under $10 To Do in Louisville This Week (5/8-5/11)

MONDAY, MAY 8



Mix It Up Monday

Louisville Free Public Library, St. Matthews, 3940 Grandview Avenue

Free | 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.



Mark your calendars for the library’s “Mix It Up Monday” the second Monday each month, where children ages 3-8 enjoy songs and stories from around the world.



Spring 2023 BFA Thesis Exhibition

Schneider Hall Galleries, University of Louisville

Free | 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.



View the sculpture, painting, photography and digital drawings of seven female and non-binary UofL BFA students through May 10. Artists include: Amaiya Crawford, Mahika Gupta, Sydney Hughes, Lauren Sanderfer, Raurey Shaw, Chase Walker, and Lilly Weakley.



TUESDAY, MAY 9

LouVino Happy Hour

Louvino, 1606 Bardstown Road

$7 old fashioneds, $7 red and white sangria | 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.



Enjoy $7 old fashioneds and $7 sangrias Tuesday through Sunday during happy hour, along with wine specials, wine flights, bourbon and special beer pricing.



$5 Quesadilla Night

Tin Roof Louisville, 3921 Shelbyville Road

Free; food prices vary | Beginning at 4 p.m.

Feast upon $5 quesadillas (excluding pork), and drink $4 Mexican beers and $5 margaritas inside this St. Matthews watering hole.



Hein Sight Trivia Tuesdays

Off the Rails Tasting Room & Wine Depot, 2118 Bruce Avenue

Free | 7-9 p.m.



Enjoy an evening of trivia hosted by Jacob Hein of Hein Sight Trivia and win cash prizes. Tip: Follow him on Facebook for extra hints.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Bob Ross Landscape Painting

Louisville Free Public Library Northeast, 15 Bellevoir Circle

Free; space is limited. Call 394-0379 to register. | 1 – 4 p.m.



Paint a landscape using the signature Bob Ross Wet-on-Wet technique, taught by a Bob Ross Certified instructor. Wear paint-friendly clothing.

Speed Meeting at Interstellar Night Market

The Bungalow, 1515 Payne Street

$10 | 6-7 p.m.



Meet like-minded individuals and connect with professionals during this relaxed hour of networking. Each round holds up to 18 people, giving you a chance to make 9 connections. Plus, enjoy vegan and gluten-free friendly food, along with reiki, massage, art and other offerings at the venue’s night market.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie, Opening Reception

Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring Street, New Albany

Free | 6-8 p.m.



This annual show features 28 quilts selected by guest jurors. Enjoy complimentary wine, appetizers, family tours and live music by the Hunt Butler Jazz Trio.



Throwback Thursday

Enchanted Forest, 45 W. 1st Street, New Albany

$10 | 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.



Dance to the hits of local pop-punk, emo, and 2000s rock party band Throwback Thursday at New Albany’s thriving entertainment complex.



Evolve Women’s Network

Parlour, 133 W. Liberty Street

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Network with female entrepreneurs and learn how to overcome business challenges. Plus, get advice from featured speakers and enjoy small-group breakout sessions.