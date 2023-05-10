Karen McKnight, owner of Ali Yoga Wellness, provided by the company's Facebook page.
Arts & Culture

10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (5/29-6/1)

MONDAY, MAY 29

Trivia Night
Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave
Free | 7 p.m.

ABV vs IQ, which one wins? Enjoy free trivia presented on the Gravely stage and take your chance at winning a $10, $25 or $50 gift certificate to use during your next visit.

TUESDAY, MAY 30

“Looking at Louisville” Old Louisville Walking Tour
Louisville Visitor Center, 301 South 4th Street
Free | 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 

See old Louisville through a local’s eyes during this historic hop and walking tour covering ten blocks of downtown Louisville covering history, architecture, heritage and the arts. 

Concert 3 – “Cellobration” – A Celebration of the Cello in Chamber Music
Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road

Free | 7:30 p.m.

The cello is the star at this free Derby City Chamber Music Festival event. 

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

Booze Your Own Adventure
Magbar, 1398 South Second Street
$10 | 8 p.m. 

“Sid the Story Master” narrates an evening of adventure with “Choose Your Own Misery: Dating,” by Mike MacDonald and Jill Gagnon.

Roast Battle @ Zanzabar
Zanzabar, 2100 South Preston Street

Free | 8 p.m.

Six “insult” battles will take the stage, each five minutes in length. Comic v. comic, friend v. friend; three judges will decide who wins the rost.

R&Bingo at Dasha Barbours
Dasha Barbours, 217 East Main Street
Free; $5 per Bingo card | 7-10 p.m.

Good vibes abound at this R&B-themed Bingo night, with a happy hour from 4-8 p.m. and music by Nacherell & DJ Empty Beats.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Tropical Thursdays
Stella’s Venue, 560 South Fourth Street
Free to the first 20 people with an eventbrite ticket | 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Turn up the heat with this Latin-themed evening featuring dancing and Reggaeton, Dembow, Top 40, Reggae & HipHop beats provided by Miami’s DJ Seizure.

It’s A Family Photo Shoot!
Angles Selfie Museum | Louisville Selfie, 111 West Washington Street

Free | 6 p.m.

Capture beautiful moments with your loved ones at this event with professional photographers from Louisville Selfie. 

Bourbon Tour & Tasting
Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, 528 West Main Street
Free | 8:30-11 p.m.

Experience the rich history and flavors of Kentucky Bourbon with an expert guide while enjoying a distillery tour and learning about the distillation process.

Chair Yoga with Karen McKnight

Shively City Hall, 3920 Dixie Hwy
$1 | 1 p.m.

Join fellow yogis and beginners for an evening of modified movements and meditation yoga inspired by Muhammed Ali. 