10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (5/29-6/1)

MONDAY, MAY 29
Trivia Night
Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave
Free | 7 p.m.
ABV vs IQ, which one wins? Enjoy free trivia presented on the Gravely stage and take your chance at winning a $10, $25 or $50 gift certificate to use during your next visit.
TUESDAY, MAY 30
“Looking at Louisville” Old Louisville Walking Tour
Louisville Visitor Center, 301 South 4th Street
Free | 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See old Louisville through a local’s eyes during this historic hop and walking tour covering ten blocks of downtown Louisville covering history, architecture, heritage and the arts.
Concert 3 – “Cellobration” – A Celebration of the Cello in Chamber Music
Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road
Free | 7:30 p.m.
The cello is the star at this free Derby City Chamber Music Festival event.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
Booze Your Own Adventure
Magbar, 1398 South Second Street
$10 | 8 p.m.
“Sid the Story Master” narrates an evening of adventure with “Choose Your Own Misery: Dating,” by Mike MacDonald and Jill Gagnon.
Roast Battle @ Zanzabar
Zanzabar, 2100 South Preston Street
Free | 8 p.m.
Six “insult” battles will take the stage, each five minutes in length. Comic v. comic, friend v. friend; three judges will decide who wins the rost.
R&Bingo at Dasha Barbours
Dasha Barbours, 217 East Main Street
Free; $5 per Bingo card | 7-10 p.m.
Good vibes abound at this R&B-themed Bingo night, with a happy hour from 4-8 p.m. and music by Nacherell & DJ Empty Beats.
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
Tropical Thursdays
Stella’s Venue, 560 South Fourth Street
Free to the first 20 people with an eventbrite ticket | 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Turn up the heat with this Latin-themed evening featuring dancing and Reggaeton, Dembow, Top 40, Reggae & HipHop beats provided by Miami’s DJ Seizure.
It’s A Family Photo Shoot!
Angles Selfie Museum | Louisville Selfie, 111 West Washington Street
Free | 6 p.m.
Capture beautiful moments with your loved ones at this event with professional photographers from Louisville Selfie.
Bourbon Tour & Tasting
Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, 528 West Main Street
Free | 8:30-11 p.m.
Experience the rich history and flavors of Kentucky Bourbon with an expert guide while enjoying a distillery tour and learning about the distillation process.
Chair Yoga with Karen McKnight
Shively City Hall, 3920 Dixie Hwy
$1 | 1 p.m.
Join fellow yogis and beginners for an evening of modified movements and meditation yoga inspired by Muhammed Ali.