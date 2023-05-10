10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (5/22-5/25)

Monday, May 22



Community Yoga at West Sixth Nulu

West Sixth Nulu, 817 East Market Street

$10 suggested donation | 6-7 p.m.



Enjoy accessible yoga in a community setting in this happy hour flow. Stick around and share beverages and conversation at the community yoga table.



Comedy Night Open Mic

DiOrio’s Pizza & Pub, 919 Baxter Avenue

Free | 7-10 p.m. | Sign-ups begin at 6:45 p.m.



Enjoy pizza, beer and five-minute standup spots from local comedians at this new Monday open mic.



Tuesday, May 23



Taco & Tequila Tuesday

Afrokanza Lounge, 1578 Bardstown Road

Free admission | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Billed as an international Tuesday night affair, the evening offers music fusion from various dramas. Of course, there’s tacos and tequila, too.



Spring Exhibition Opening Reception

Capacity Contemporary Exchange, 641 W. Main Street

Free | 6-8 p.m.

View “The Hideout: Recent Paintings by Edmund Merricle” during the gallery’s opening reception.



Wednesday, May 24



JobNewsUSA.com Louisville Job Fair

Cardinal Stadium – Angel’s Envy Club, 2800 South Floyd Street

Free | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Get yourself a new gig at this multi-industry hiring event with more than 35 local employers.

High Horse Open Mic Microphone Assassins

High Horse Air Conditioned Bar, 1032 Story Avenue

Free | 9:30 – 11:30 p.m.



$5 old fashioneds, music, comedy, poetry and more are on tap every Wednesday at this open mic.

Louisville Tourism Partner Showcase

Louisville Tourism, 401 West Main Street

Free | 10:30-11 a.m.



Connect with Louisville Tourism professionals at this afternoon networking event.



Thursday, May 25



Federal Reserve 101: An Introduction to the U.S. Banking System

Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, 301 York Street

Free; registration requested (502) 574-1623 | 6:30 p.m.

Gain a better understanding of the economy, and discuss topics such as unemployment, money supply and price stability at this lecture with Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis SVP & Regional Executive Seema Sheth.

Derby City Chamber Music Festival

Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road

Free | 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of performances featuring a theme of transformation and metamorphosis at the Derby City Chamber Music Festival.



The GloUp Project – #SnapshotsOfMyFuture

Roots 101 African American Museum, 121 North First Street

$5 and up | 6-8 p.m.

Middle school and high school youth with “big dreams” can celebrate the year’s successes, participate in a photoshoot and have their photos featured in a display at the museum.