10 Things Under $10 To Do in Louisville This Week (5/15-5/18)

MONDAY, MAY 15
Louisville Mandolin Orchestra
Anchorage Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 11403 Park Road
Free | 7 p.m.
Catch the Louisville Mandolin Orchestra tonight for a free show. This acoustic ensemble includes mandolins, mandolas, mandocellos, guitars and bass instruments, performing everything from baroque and renaissance music to modern-day and classical compositions.
Movies at Middletown
Louisville Free Public Library, 12556 Shelbyville Road
Free | 6-8:30 p.m.
Watch a special screening of the “The Bob’s Burgers Movie”at this family-friendly event. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
TUESDAY, MAY 16
“Looking at Louisville” Downtown Walking Tour
Louisville Visitor Center, 301 South Fourth Street
Free | 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Take a ten-block walk around downtown Louisville, experiencing its history, architecture and art during this short community tour.
Comedy Open Mic Night
21st in Germantown and Barrel Room at 21st
Free | 8-10 p.m. (sign-ups at 7:30 p.m.)
See local and touring comedians, or sign up and take your turn at the mic, the second Tuesday of every month.
Homelessness Is A Housing Problem With Gregg Colburn
Kentucky Center Bomhard Theater, 501 West Main Street
Free | 10-11 a.m.
How is homelessness in the U.S. caused by a lack of affordable homes? Check in with presenter Gregg Colburn, author of “Homelessness Is a Housing Problem.”
First Annual PowerWORK Event
Holiday Inn Louisville Downtown, 101 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard
Free | 5-8 p.m.
Power network with peers in the biz ops, marketing, video production and entertainment industries at this new event.
Nameless Catering Tasting Event
Story Louisville, 900 East Main Street
$5 | 6-8 p.m.
Sample barbecue, pasta and appetizers from this Indiana-based company featuring vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian menu options.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
Pretend It’s A Boat: Derrick Brown, Amber Tamblyn + LAMARKS + local guests
Camp Social Club, 1031 South Sixth Street
$7 | 7-10 p.m.
Road-tripping motorcycle couple Derrick Brown and Amber Tamblyn are stopping in Louisville for a night of comedy, music, poetry and storytelling. Arrive at 7 p.m. to play SCRIBE: the social writing game by Ars Poetica and to enjoy free pinball.
THURSDAY, MAY 18
Spalding at 21C: Voice and Vision
21C Museum Hotel, 700 West Main Street
Free | 6-7:15 p.m.
This monthly literary showcase at 21C Museum Hotel features 1-2 minute readings of works in progress, and larger featured stories in this open mic session, which includes Spalding students, alumni and local writers. Open-mic readings should be rehearsed and carefully timed to not exceed two minutes; presentations are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Henna Workshop
Louisville Free Public Library Southwest, 9725 Dixie Highway
Free | 6-8 p.m.
Learn the history of henna and the basic inking techniques, including how to make a safe and natural henna paste, from Rose Flowers of Bohemian Monkey. Participation is limited; 502-933-0029 to register.