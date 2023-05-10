10 Things Under $10 To Do in Louisville This Week (5/15-5/18)

MONDAY, MAY 15

Louisville Mandolin Orchestra

Anchorage Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 11403 Park Road

Free | 7 p.m.

Catch the Louisville Mandolin Orchestra tonight for a free show. This acoustic ensemble includes mandolins, mandolas, mandocellos, guitars and bass instruments, performing everything from baroque and renaissance music to modern-day and classical compositions.

Movies at Middletown

Louisville Free Public Library, 12556 Shelbyville Road

Free | 6-8:30 p.m.

Watch a special screening of the “The Bob’s Burgers Movie”at this family-friendly event. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

TUESDAY, MAY 16

“Looking at Louisville” Downtown Walking Tour

Louisville Visitor Center, 301 South Fourth Street

Free | 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Take a ten-block walk around downtown Louisville, experiencing its history, architecture and art during this short community tour.

Comedy Open Mic Night

21st in Germantown and Barrel Room at 21st

Free | 8-10 p.m. (sign-ups at 7:30 p.m.)

See local and touring comedians, or sign up and take your turn at the mic, the second Tuesday of every month.

Homelessness Is A Housing Problem With Gregg Colburn

Kentucky Center Bomhard Theater, 501 West Main Street

Free | 10-11 a.m.

How is homelessness in the U.S. caused by a lack of affordable homes? Check in with presenter Gregg Colburn, author of “Homelessness Is a Housing Problem.”

First Annual PowerWORK Event

Holiday Inn Louisville Downtown, 101 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Free | 5-8 p.m.

Power network with peers in the biz ops, marketing, video production and entertainment industries at this new event.

Nameless Catering Tasting Event

Story Louisville, 900 East Main Street

$5 | 6-8 p.m.

Sample barbecue, pasta and appetizers from this Indiana-based company featuring vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian menu options.



WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Pretend It’s A Boat: Derrick Brown, Amber Tamblyn + LAMARKS + local guests

Camp Social Club, 1031 South Sixth Street

$7 | 7-10 p.m.



Road-tripping motorcycle couple Derrick Brown and Amber Tamblyn are stopping in Louisville for a night of comedy, music, poetry and storytelling. Arrive at 7 p.m. to play SCRIBE: the social writing game by Ars Poetica and to enjoy free pinball.



THURSDAY, MAY 18

Spalding at 21C: Voice and Vision

21C Museum Hotel, 700 West Main Street

Free | 6-7:15 p.m.

This monthly literary showcase at 21C Museum Hotel features 1-2 minute readings of works in progress, and larger featured stories in this open mic session, which includes Spalding students, alumni and local writers. Open-mic readings should be rehearsed and carefully timed to not exceed two minutes; presentations are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.



Henna Workshop

Louisville Free Public Library Southwest, 9725 Dixie Highway

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Learn the history of henna and the basic inking techniques, including how to make a safe and natural henna paste, from Rose Flowers of Bohemian Monkey. Participation is limited; 502-933-0029 to register.