10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (5/1-5-4)

MONDAY, MAY 1

Kentucky Derby Festival HappyTail Hour

Fest-A-Ville, Waterfront Park

Free | 5-8 p.m.



Bring your furry bestie to this “pet inclusive” cocktail event (leash required) featuring music and mingling.



Adult Game & Puzzles Night

Bon Air Library, 2816 Del Rio Place

Free | 7:30-8:30 p.m.



Gather with fellow game enthusiasts for a rotating selection of games and puzzles.



TUESDAY, MAY 2



Comedy Night at The BA Colonial

The BA Colonial, 818 West Kenwood Drive

Free | 7:30-10:30 p.m.



Get on out to Louisville’s south side for a night of stand-up on the first Tuesday every month.

Midnight Star With Special Guest DJ MIXX

Kentucky Derby Festival Fest-a-Ville Stage, Waterfront Park

Free admission with a 2023 Pegasus Pin | 7:30 p.m.



Soul, disco and R&B group Midnight Star, best known for their 1983 hit

“No Parking (On the Dance Floor),” will perform with DJ MIXX.



Going Down the Rabbit Hole

The Loft at Biscuit Lounge, 120 S. 10th Street

Free | 6-8 p.m.



Rabbit Hole founder and immigrant entrepreneur Kaveh Zamanian will share insights and experiences and discuss his innovative approach to bourbon-making and impact on Louisville’s NuLu neighborhood.



WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

Ethika Music Presents B Simm

Fourth Street Live

Free | 7-11 p.m.



Enjoy a downtown Derby Diversity Week Block Party featuring Louisville hip-hop artist Brandon Simmons (better known as B Simm).



Turners Annual Steamboat Race Party

American-Turners Louisville, 3125 River Road

$5 per person, $20 per carload | 4 p.m.; music begins at 6 p.m.



Bring your own chairs, coolers and bottled water (no outside alcohol) to take in the Kentucky Derby Festival Great Steamboat Race along the Ohio. Burgoo, burgers and brats will be available for purchase. Plus, visitors will enjoy an acoustic rock and roll performance by Louisville musician AJ Clements.



THURSDAY, MAY 4



Velcro Pygmies with special guest Rock Station

Kentucky Derby Festival Fest-a-Ville Stage, Waterfront Park

Free admission with a 2023 Pegasus Pin | 7:30PM

Get down on “Thurby” night with ‘80s rock cover band Velcro Pygmies, performing with classic rock cover band Rock Station.



THURBY Against the Gala Silent Disco

Against the Grain Brewery, 401 East Main Stetre

$10 | 9 p.m. – midnight



This no-fuss inaugural gala and silent disco is billed as an evening of “dancing, drinks and debauchery.” Go see for yourself!

Shakespeare in the Park

Free | 6:30 p.m.

Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring Street, New Albany



Catch a family-friendly performance of Kentucky Shakespeare Festival’s touring production of “Hamlet” across the river. Note: Backup rain space: Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.



