Your Friendly Neighborhood Comic Reviews: ‘Indigo Children’ And ‘The Ambassadors’

“Indigo Children” #1

Story by Curt Pires & Rockwell White

Art by Alex Diotto & Dee Cunniffe

Indigo Children is a brand new Sci-Fi story based in Chechnya. The story follows Donovan Price, a journalist who was sent a mysterious videotape about the Indigo Children, a group of supernatural children who have a strange connection to their past lives as aliens who lived on Mars. The videotape focuses on a particular Indigo Child Alexi, who was allegedly sent to a Truman Show style town by the government. In the videotape Alexi warns Earth that the end of the earth is near and the Indigo Children have been sent to stop it.

Donovan soon finds himself wrapped up in a conspiracy involving Alexi and his disappearance. Authors Curt Pires (Who you might know from It’s Only Teenage Wasteland and Olympia) and Rockwell White provide an interesting and mysterious story that will leave you at the edge of your seat until the next issue and the comic features entire pages filled with beautiful shades of purple.

“The Ambassadors” #1