[Video] Here’s Everything We (And Others) Saw At KMAC Couture On Saturday, April 15

Ok, not the best photo, but this statement look by local attendee Regan Atkinson, was very popular at KMAC Couture, held Saturday April 15, after a difficult week for the city of Louisville.

KMAC Couture was held this past Saturday, April 15, in Paristown. The event is the biggest fundraiser for the museum and each year, chooses several independent artists and designers to create fashion looks for the “Art Walks The Runway” fashion show. The event raised more than $250,000 that will be used for programming, education and exhibits.

This year’s theme, “One for the Books,” was certainly that and hosted a large crowd, excited to attend the event face to face, the second time since COVID started in 2020. Much of the event was in open-air tents and the afterparty was held in a well-ventilated space inside The Café (731 Brent St.).



LEO was on hand for the event and since the event is best captured via video, here are videos of what we and others saw at KMAC Couture this year.