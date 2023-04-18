TUESDAY TRACKLIST: THE HOMIES, MARKO, WHITE REAPER, AND MORE (4/18)

In this new weekly feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7-10 of the songs repeating in their playlists right now. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an (*) asterisk.) Got a track that you think we’d like? Let us know at [email protected] or click the author’s name for email.



KAYTRAMINÉ ft. Pharrell Williams — “4EVA”

Producer Pharrell has done it again with this House track. I’ve been waiting for some good house music to kick off the summer, and “4EVA” does it for me. The vibe that KAYTRAMINÉ—composed of Kaytranada and Aminé—is smooth yet simple groove. Kaytranada’s voice is layered underneath Aminé’s clever lyrics that he is known for, from hits like “BLACKJACK” and “Caroline.” Make sure you have room to dance to this one.

Marko — “Great Race”

I don’t know how I stumbled on this gem, but I am beyond glad I did. In under two minutes, I get an acoustic and electric jam that satisfies the guitarist in me, and I know I won’t be the only one. What makes this song special is how Marko’s voice and the guitar blend so well together, as if the vocals and the guitar had the same distortion and came from the same amp. The song is fast paced and a feel-good jam, and I’ll have to say that it does feel like a “Great Race” through it.

The Homies ft. Jack Harlow – “Leaf Wraps” *

Remember how I mentioned I’m dying to find some more House tracks? Well here’s another with a similar vibe. This club-esque beat is the outlier in The Homies discography, but the change works. The different voices that come in on each verse are refreshing and flow well together, not to mention Jack Harlow adds to that flow. We also see a different style from Harlow with this track as the feature with the group he took on tour as his opening act.

Jordan Ward – “FAMJAM4000”

As a St. Louis area native, it’s always a good feeling to find quality music from artists from my hometown. Ward’s new album FORWARD is an eclectic collection of tracks that take from R&B, Blues and—of course—House. I imagine blasting this song at my next cookout or outdoor party this summer, and it’s guaranteed to have you bobbing your head. The groove from the drums and the synth communicating with each other took me off guard at first listen, but in the best way. It’s a sound I haven’t heard before, but I’m glad I have now.

Alvaro Soler – “Sofia”

I was shocked when my partner put this song on the radio, mainly because they hardly speak Spanish. But, as I have told them and many others, you don’t always have to know what the lyrics mean, you only have to know how the music makes you feel. And “Sofia” makes me want to dance no matter when I listen to it. If you must know the lyrics, Soler talks about a girl (presumably named Sofia) who cheated on him and he is letting her go, yet he still thinks about her and how her new man treats her now. It may sound a little sad, but the upbeat guitar and the classic Latin rhythm layered on top of a rather pop-sounding song suggest otherwise.





White Reaper – “1F” *

This song takes me back to my high school days packed in a garage listening to my friend’s punk band almost shatter my eardrums. Who doesn’t love a good garage punk band? The band tells a story of the love for a girl that catches their eye because of more than her beauty. “1F” says the girl is adventurous and is worth spending time with, especially for a good drive. It’s perfect to recreate that good drive that White Reaper mentions.

Jack Black — “Peaches”

Okay hear me out. I know what you’re thinking. Yes, this song is rather ridiculous, the artist is a cartoon Bowser voiced by Jack Black. But, I wouldn’t include this song if it wasn’t so damn catchy. Black’s character dedicates a song to the love of his life in this ballad with some rock notes. The chorus is so infectious that you can’t help but smile because it’s only one word: “Peaches.” It’s a good laugh and its #5 spot on Youtube’s Trending Music column proves that I’m not the only one enjoying it.