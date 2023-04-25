TUESDAY TRACKLIST: HALSEY, MILEY, LADY GAGA, AND MORE (4/25)

In this new weekly feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7-10 of the songs repeating in their playlists right now. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an (*) asterisk.) Got a track that you think we’d like? Let us know at [email protected] or click the author’s name for email.

EVIL – Melanie Martinez

Since Martinez’ album dropped last month, I’ve had it on loop. While many other songs from the album like NYMPHOLOGY and VOID were some of my favorites, EVIL just hit in all the right places. The dark and grungy beat mixed with relatable lyrics about previous relationships struck a chord with me. I’m counting down the days ‘til I see her live in Cincinnati on July 7.

Jaded – Miley Cyrus

After my fiance listened to Miley Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts” album, he became hooked on her raspy sound. So (of course) he was highly anticipating the release of her album, “Endless Summer Vacation,” last month. The day the album debuted we had a long drive, and listened to it ‘front to back.’ Out of all the songs., I liked “Jaded” the most, due to the raw emotion Cyrus conveyed when singing about her ex-husband. Here’s to hoping I can afford tickets for her next tour for my fiance and I!

Keep It Average – GRLWOOD*

While last time I mentioned GRLWOOD it was a more comedic song, this one takes a more relaxed turn. “Keep It Average” is definitely a song that would be used in a driving scene in a teen romance movie. It’s just relaxed enough, with a hint of vocal intensity, to match the energy of movie scenes like the tunnel scene in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” It’s a mixture of teen rebellion with a sense that everything will be alright. And I greatly appreciate that feeling in music and movies.

Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land – MARINA

This title song for MARINA’s fifth studio album has grown to become one of my favorites over the past few months. I find MARINA’s music to be very empowering, especially for women. I think my favorite set of lyrics from this song are, “You don’t have to be like everybody else/You don’t have to fit into the norm/You are not here to conform/I am here to take a look insidе myself /Recognize that I could bе the eye, the eye of the storm.” Somehow, time and time again, MARINA turns deep and philosophical lyrics into absolute bangers.

Let Loose – Loosey LaDuca

If you’re a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race, then you definitely know the iconic song “Let Loose” from this season. While Loosey LaDuca may have been anything but loose this season, this song is catchy, and such a huge meme for the community. Maybe if LaDuca returns for an All Stars season, she’ll take her own advice and be a little more loose.

Speechless – Lady Gaga

Over the last few months, I have hit a major Lady Gaga phase, and I’m more than okay with that. Specifically, I have been hooked on her “The Fame Monster” album. It has so many Gaga classics such as “Telephone,” “Alejandro,” and “Bad Romance.” However, “Speechless” has always reigned superior for me. The intensity of the vocals and the lovesick lyrics are such a beautiful combination I could listen to on repeat for hours.

Enchanté – Dirt Poor Robins*

This Dirt Poor Robins song has been on my repeat list recently due to it reminding me of the Panic of the Disco album “Vices and Virtues.” The opening having the little 1920s piano riff and the jazzy background instrumentals itches my brain in just the right way. Especially the guitar riff about halfway through the song. If you’ve never listened to Dirt Poor Robins I cannot highly recommend this local artist enough.

Until I Found You – Stephen Sanchez

This “TikTok-famous” love song is one of my favorites. The slow ambiance, paired with the duet throughout the song, is calming and beautiful. This song gives me the feeling of the first dance at a wedding. It’s such a sweet earworm.

Bad At Love – Halsey

Halsey has been one of my favorite and most played artists since I was 14. Even at 21 her music for the most part still holds up with me. Her lyrics relating to heartbreak and tragedy in her life always resonate with me. I guess in a way she’s my Taylor Swift?

Looking Forward – Anemic Royalty*

I recently found this band through the Spotify Louisville Indie Mix, and they have become one of my favorite local bands. This song gave me such a 2000s movie vibe. It made me feel like I could be in a “Mean Girls” or “Legally Blonde” knock-off or spoof movie. It just has that fast-paced, feel good energy that music from that era have.