Thunder Over Louisville Is Today: Here’s Some Important Info

Going to Thunder over Louisville? Bookmark this link. There’s a lot to know about going to Thunder over Louisville. Thanks to the folks who run the show, we chose some of the most important tips and info to share with you.

Here’s what you need to know.

What’s Permitted/Not Permitted

For ALL Kentucky Viewing areas: (from Thunder over Louisville Website)

All persons and parcels are subject to search.

No Drones – The FAA has established a no-fly zone around the Thunder venue. Unmanned aircraft, such as drones, won’t be allowed within 5 miles. Any drones on site could shut down the air show. Violators face confiscation and up to an $11,000 fine. This will be strictly enforced.

No Tents or Canopies of any kind will be allowed within Waterfront Park. Structures of ANY kind will be required to be taken down. This will be strictly enforced.

No taping or roping off of large areas will be allowed .

No overnight camping allowed in Waterfront Park or the overall event area. Waterfront Park officially closes at 11 p.m. on Friday Night and will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Plastic containers, cans and food are permitted. Beer is also available at the Chow Wagon at Waterfront Park, North Great Lawn, Meijer Family Fun Zone on the West Belvedere and Big Four Lawn.

No grills are allowed within the Thunder venue.

No bikes, skateboards or skates are allowed in the event venue, including rental bikes and scooters . You will be asked to walk them in for pedestrian safety. If you ride your bike to Thunder, please bring a lock and use the bike parking available at Bingham Way and Witherspoon Street, the corner of Preston and Witherspoon Streets and the base of the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge (on both sides of the river).

Please leave any pets at home.

A picnic blanket or tarp (limited to 10’x10′) and lawn chairs are allowed inside the Thunder venue (including the North Great Lawn viewing area).

FOOD or DRINK is permitted in the North Great Lawn viewing area, Meijer Family Fun Zone on the West Belvedere, and other areas of the Thunder venue. But there are plenty of concession food and soft drink stands throughout the venue to take care of any needs you may have.

Where to Park

LEO would say leave your car and use a rideshare, but if you have to drive, you need to know this info from the Thunder website:

Park as far away as you can, considering your comfort and ability to walk to the site. Also LMPD advises that you park in the direction you will head home or away from the Thunder site to help expedite your journey.

DOWNTOWN LOUISVILLE: there are more than 52,000 public parking, off-street spaces within a 10-block walk to the river. Find locations here: www.riversideparking.com/locations.html or www.louisvilleky.gov/PARC/ or contact the Parking Authority of River City (PARC) at (502) 587-PARK.

Expect them to be gone by the time you see this.

SOUTHERN INDIANA: Public and private parking is available in Southern Indiana. Contact the Clark/Floyd County Convention and Tourism Bureau more information (812) 282-6654. Water Tower Square (Jeffersonville) – RV & Car Parking available. For more information on costs and location call (812) 288-9057.

It gets crowded in Southern Indiana, too, so LEO suggests meeting some folks who know where the secret viewing spots are. Ahem, Waterworks, in New Albany.

RV PARKING: RV and camper parking is available! We recommend renting space in the MyFinancingUSA.com Lot (Blue Lot) on Thunder Day for the best views and closest parking. Riverside Parking: $200.00 to $300.00 per RV/Camper. Call (502) 584-2459.

Finally the good folks at Thunder offer these 10 survival tips. Heed them well, grasshopper.

Thunder Tips:

Wear your Pegasus Pin. Show your support for the Kentucky Derby Festival, plus you’ll need it for the Thunder Chow Wagon, Meijer Family Fun Zone on the West Belvedere and North Great Lawn viewing area. Park as far away from the event venue as you can comfortably walk. Refer to the LMPD Traffic Plan to help choose the best place to park and exit route. Dress in layers. The temperature can vary a great deal throughout the day. Bring sunglasses & sunscreen.

Know your limits and your children’s limits for the day. Seven hours can be a long day for toddlers. Consider choosing between air show OR fireworks. Bring a roll of toilet paper (Thunder Pots can run out!) Please do NOT bring pets, tents or materials to rope off/section off areas of the venue. You can bring food and drink to the venue (except in the Thunder Chow Wagon). Vending is also available throughout the venue. (All parcels are subject to search.) Familiarize yourself with your surroundings AND be aware of the Thunder services around you… EMS, Lost Child Stations, General First Aid. Make sure your car has plenty of gas for the exit traffic delays.

For Thunder updates onsite: Text 67283 for emergency updates during the event.