Thorns and Roses: Mass Shootings, Kelly Craft And The Tennessee State House Debacle

Thorn: A big BOO to the Republican-led hatred campaign across the United States but, in particular, the blatantly racist behavior of our neighbors to the South in the Tennessee State House, which expelled two Black Democratic representatives for holding a protest for stricter gun regulation after six people were killed at a Tennessee school last month. Three representatives took part in the protest, but only the Black members, Justin Pearson of Memphis and Justin Jones of Nashville, were expelled. The white representative who joined the protest, Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, survived expulsion by one vote.

Thorn: To alerts of an “active aggressor” in downtown Louisville on press day, Monday, April 10. 8:30 a.m. is too early for American nonsense and people’s lives being interrupted. We don’t have much information yet, but it is certainly disheartening that, in America, we turn to guns to solve problems.

Absurd: The term “active aggressor” is a cute way of ignoring the issue of gun violence in America or tamping down the optics of the American shooter. It’s dumb, it’s America, and we know there’s a gun involved.

Absurd: Kelly Craft’s ad campaign against Daniel Cameron. Craft’s ads attack Cameron and call him a “teddy bear,” and attempt to align him with Democrats or being too soft on Democrats. When two cartoons, equally ridiculous, face off, nothing but comedy ensues. Daniel Cameron and Kelly Craft are both terrible candidates. The choice here is between Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. Neither is actually worthy of the office of Kentucky’s next governor and both are troublesome in their own way.

Absurd/Rose: Derby season is about to kick off. Thunder over Louisville is coming soon, as is the season of Louisville being pants down drunk in public for two full weeks because of a two-minute horse race in May. But, it’s a party and who are we to judge? We might not be belly up, toasted on a sidewalk every day, but we will certainly be out with you, enjoying the Derby season.