The 2023 Poorcastle Schedule Is Here

The three-day music festival Poorcastle, a “fest for the rest” that aims to be a more accessible and all-local alternative to Forecastle, released its 2023 schedule earlier this month.

The festival will return to Breslin Park (1400 Payne St.) this year from Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21.

Tickets are currently $15 for a single-day pass or $35 for a three-day pass, not including fees.

All times listed below are p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. each day.

Here’s the schedule:

FRIDAY, MAY 19

2:00 — Stuart Wicke Band

2:45 — Bungalow Betty

3:30 — So It Was

4:15 — Plastic Bubble

5:00 — Overchoice

5:45 — Lady Pyramid

6:30 — Howell Dawdy

7:15 — Mr. Please

8:00 — RMLLW2LLZ

8:45 — Phourist & the Photons

9:30 — Dream Eye Color Wheel

10:15 — Twin Limb

SATURDAY, MAY 20

2:00 — Kathryn Brooks

2:45 — Lux

3:30 — JustLa

4:15 — Isolation Tank Ensemble

5:00 — Plastics

5:45 — The Daddy Sisters

6:30 — PhatShayn

7:15 — Thee Tabs

8:00 — Feral Vices

8:45 — Cleezy Picasso

9:30 — White Woolly

10:15 — Turbo Nut



SUNDAY, MAY 21