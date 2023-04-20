Shepard Fairey, courtesy of Facebook
Arts & Culture

Street Artist Shepard Fairey Coming To Louisville To Discuss New Muhammad Ali Mural

By

Internationally known street artist Shepard Fairey is coming to Louisville this upcoming week to discuss the design process behind his new 7-story mural of Muhammad Ali Tuesday, April 25, 6-8 p.m. at Louisville Visual Art (1538 Lyndon St). The piece will cover the east side of the Chestnut Street YMCA — just two blocks from Ali’s alma mater, Central High School.

Fairey will discuss the mural process, image selection, contemporary image production, murals, and posterization; a Q&A will follow the presentation.

Some of Fairey’s most notable works are the OBEY series and previous president Barack Obama’s HOPE poster.

Published under Arts & Culture | Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Street Artist Shepard Fairey Coming To Louisville To Discuss New Muhammad Ali Mural

Gracie Vanover is a senior journalism and multimedia student at Indiana University. She has also been heavily involved in journalism since high school. In the past, Gracie has been the Editor-in-Chief of her high school and college paper and also the producer for her high school’s broadcasting program. In her free time, Gracie helps run a non-profit in Louisville called Arts Angle Vantage to get youth involved in both the arts and journalism revolving around the arts.

All Articles by this Author >