Street Artist Shepard Fairey Coming To Louisville To Discuss New Muhammad Ali Mural

Internationally known street artist Shepard Fairey is coming to Louisville this upcoming week to discuss the design process behind his new 7-story mural of Muhammad Ali Tuesday, April 25, 6-8 p.m. at Louisville Visual Art (1538 Lyndon St). The piece will cover the east side of the Chestnut Street YMCA — just two blocks from Ali’s alma mater, Central High School.

Fairey will discuss the mural process, image selection, contemporary image production, murals, and posterization; a Q&A will follow the presentation.

Some of Fairey’s most notable works are the OBEY series and previous president Barack Obama’s HOPE poster.