Sherman Minton Bridge Lane Closures Coming This Weekend

On the evening of Friday, April 14 through Saturday April 15, the Sherman Minton Renewal crew will be pouring concrete on the lower Eastbound (I-64) lane. The right lane will be closed from about 6 p.m. on Friday until about 1 p.m. the following day. Eastbound traffic will still be permitted to access the upper deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge. All westbound traffic will be unchanged.



The Sherman Minton Renewal project was begun to rehabilitate the over 60 year-old bridge and extend the life of its use. The bridge, at full capacity, can carry six lanes of traffic both directions, east and west.

The rehab project involves replacement of “refurbishment” of bridge decks, steel elements, cables. It also will improve issues of drainage, lighting and will involve painting the steel elements of the bridge. The repairs along with regular maintenance should offer the bridge about 30 years more of service.

Delays are to be expected and, if possible, motorists should look for alternative routes.