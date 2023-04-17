Record Store Day Returns This Saturday, April 22, With Its Usual Fun and Sales

Husband and Wife musicians, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, are the 2023 Record Store Day Ambassadors

On Saturday, April 22 independent record stores around the world will once again celebrate Record Store Day, celebrating the culture of independent record sellers and the experience of the brick and mortar record store.

Louisville indie record stores will also be taking part in the celebration again this year. The Great Escape (2433 Bardstown Rd.) has announced they are giving away five free records/CDs per person from their $.99 cent selection all day on April 22. The store will open four hours early at 8 a.m. to kick off the festivities.

Better Days Records (921 Barret Ave.) will host Louisville’s rock station LRS102.com for a live broadcast at the store starting at 8 a.m.

Guestroom Records (1806 Frankfort Ave.) is preparing new releases and will release more information about the event sometime this week.

Underground Sounds (1006 Barret Ave.) will also open at 8 a.m. for the celebration.

While not officially getting new releases or promotions, Surface Noise (600 Baxter Ave.) will be having a sale that day on used merchandise.

Be sure to check with your favorite local record seller that may not be mentioned here to find out if they are participating.

Record Store Day was first celebrated in 2008. Since its founding artists like Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Taylor Swift, Fred Armisen and Pearl Jam have become Record Store Day Ambassadors in support of locally-owned record stores.

This year, the stateside Record Store Day ambassadors are Jason Isbell and his wife Amanda Shires.

See this year’s ambassadors perform on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” a couple of months ago.

