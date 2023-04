RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles is a LIVE multi-media spectacular that takes you through the life and times of the world's most celebrated band. Featuring high-definition screens and imagery - this stunning concert event delivers a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to The Beatles.

On Tuesday, April 18, RAIN, the “ultimate ” Beatles tribute band, takes the stage at the Brown Theatre (315 W. Broadway) for a night sharing live, “note-for-note’ performances of The Beatles music. The show starts at 7:30 p.m and will transport audience members through The Beatles career spanning their earliest hits to the songs they never got to play in front of an audience.

Tickets for the show are $52.65 and are available for purchase on the Kentucky Performing Arts Website.