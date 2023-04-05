Pop Culture and Alt Genres Inspire Creations by Artist Ryan Rumsey

Vintage and sci-fi/fantasy serve as the inspiration for the latest body of work from artist and Southern Illinois native (and current New Albany Resident) Ryan Rumsey, whose works will be on display at Aurora Gallery and Boutique through late May.

A splash of horror genre intensifies the mix, along with a nod to traditional flash artwork. Combining fine art techniques with tattoo intricacy, Rumsey’s fantastical landscape and imposition figures are intended to personify real and current issues. The works extend from his background of tattooing, illustration, painting, and printmaking.

Rumsey’s primary work explores surreal and macabre themes while also examining the boundaries between tattoo craft and fine art.

“Since Last Sunday”

Aurora Gallery and Boutique (1263 S. Shelby St.)

April 29: 6-10 p.m. (The show will run through May 22).