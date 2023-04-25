Photo provided by Ole Hospitality Group.
Food & Drink

Party In The Street On Cinco De Mayo at ‘Tacos, Tequila And Turntables’

By

Olé Hospitality Group will host its second annual Cinco de Mayo street party, “Tacos, Tequila and Turntables,” on 

Friday, May 5 at Guacamole, 900 E. Market St., from 5-10 p.m.

The blocked off and tented street fest will feature food and drink specials, record spinning, a 360-degree photo booth and giveaways. Among the items up for a bid is a chance to win three barrel picked bottles — and the barrel.

Guacamole’s taco truck will keep partygoers well fed; drink specials include $10 Patron and Grey Goose cocktails, $4 Red Bulls and $2 non-alcoholic beverages.