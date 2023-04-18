Mind’s Eye Theatre Company Presents The Spooky And Macabre Musical “The Addams Family”

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky… and they’re coming to a stage near you beginning this weekend.

“The Addams Family” musical takes the classic spooky and dark American family and introduces young love between Wednesday Addams and a new kid in town named Lucas. After telling their families during dinner of their desire to marry, everything goes awry. Throughout the show, Lucas’ and Wednesday’s relatives navigate issues involving kinship, love, honesty, and growing up.

The Mind’s Eye Theatre Company’s Presentation of “The Addams Family” will run for two weeks at The Henry Clay (604 S. 3rd St). Performances of the show are on Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m., Monday, April 24 and Wednesday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m., and Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.



Tickets for the show are $25; purchase online.