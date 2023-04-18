Marc Broussard Presents Benefit Concert for Guitars Over Guns And Keeping The Blues Alive

Bayou soul singer Marc Broussard will bring his rhythm & blues to Louisville Friday, April 21 at 8:00 p.m. in the Bomhard Theater at The Kentucky Center (501 W Main St).

Broussard’s newest album S.O.S. 4: Blues For Your Soul will be the highlight of the show with proceeds going to charities like the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, which is a youth rehabilitation partnership with the non-profit organization Guitars Over Guns. Guitars Over Guns offers students in vulnerable communities a chance to experience music education and mentorship.

S.O.S. 4: Blues For Your Soul contains covers and new interpretations of many well-known songs by musicians such as Little Milton, Johnny “Guitar” Watson, and legends in the blues music scene.

This album is the fourth volume of Broussard’s Save Our Soul benefit album series. In the past his albums have supported charities such as Our Lady of the Lake’s Children Hospital in Baton Rouge and City of Refuge in Atlanta.

For more information on Broussard’s charity work through music, visit his website. Tickets for Friday’s show range from $35 to $46 before fees and are available online.