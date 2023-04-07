Louisville’s Motherlodge Festival Returns with a Special Reunion of Lovesauce and Soul Bones

Supperstar is the Motherlodge take on "Jesus Christ Superstar."

Dreams about performing as a “Sing-along ‘Supperstar? Or itching to see the long-awaited reunion of local band Lovesauce and Soulbones?



This weekend offers three opportunities to partake in the pseudo-annual Motherlodge gathering. Festivities begin Friday, April 7, at Headliners Music Hall (1386 Lexington Road) and continues through Saturday April 8, with performances by Yapa, RIZO, A Family’s Tone, Lovesauce and Soulbones, and Supperstar. Tickets are available online for Friday’s performance here and Saturday’s performance here.

More about the artists:

Lovesauce and Soulbones is Shake Anderson, Danny Kiely, Scott Anthony, Mauriece Hamilton, Ray Rizzo with David Barrickman, Todd Hildreth, Mark Hamilton, Caleb Leiva and Zach Fry.

RIZO is an R&B, pop, and burlesque based in NYC.

Yapa brings an eclectic mix of Latin America Cumbia and Andean folk music, peppered with influences from Africa, Appalachia and the Canary Islands.

A Family’s Tone is a tribute to ’60s psychedelic rock/soul/funk band Sly and the Family Stone.

Saturday, April 8 brings the “SupperStar” event. Yes, it’s a play on the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar. Supperstar will take place at American Turners Louisville (3125 River Rd.). Weather permitting this event will be held outside. The evening will feature a sing-a-long involving several local musicians and performers — and a few out-of-towners.

“The idea of Motherlodge is that it intentionally gathers a lot of people, gets people out of their comfort zone to do something unique and involves a lot of participants,” said creative director Ray Rizzo.

The original Motherlodge event began on Oak Street at the much-lamented Rudyard Kipling venue.

Rizzo said Saturdays performance will not exactly stick to the script of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”



“We take some liberties with it. We don’t want to confuse people that we are performing the entire musical,” said Rizzo. “We have multiple singers performing the roles and we do the whole thing. People are encouraged to sing along. It will be dramatic, but it’s not theater.”

The show will also include food by Salvation Army Chef Timothy Tucker who will be serving up Louisiana-style gumbo as part of the admission price.



Motherlodge Schedule:

Friday, April 7: Headliners Music Hall

Doors at 6:30, show at 7:30 p.m. | $30 reserved seating, $20 general admission | 18+

Saturday, April 8: American Turners Louisville

Dinner starts at 6 p.m.

9:30 p.m. I YAPA

11 p.m. I “Pay What You Can” performance. | $50 for seated meal. $10 for general admission (no meal included)

