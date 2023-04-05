Louisville’s Francis Parker Theater Arts Presents “Romeo and Juliet”

O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?

Well Juliet, he’s at the Francis Parker School of Louisville.

Later this month Francis Parker’s middle school thespians will unveil their spring production of the classic William Shakespeare play “Romeo and Juliet” for a multi-night run.

The show will be held in the Goshen Campus’ theater (11000 U.S. Highway 42) directed by Francis Parker Theater Arts Director, Reed Gabhart. Performances are scheduled on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m., Sunday, April 16 at 4 p.m., and Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m.

The classic play is the tale of feuding families that brings forth tragic results for the young lovers, Romeo and Juliet. While the Montague and Capulet families disrupt the city of Verona with their feuding, our star-crossed lovers do everything in their power to keep their budding romance a secret.

In the past, the Francis Parker Theater Arts has entered its productions into the National Youth Arts Awards and has provided middle school students opportunities to participate in adult productions.

General admission for the show is $10 and admission for students from other schools is $8. Ticket are on sale now at the Francis Parker website.