Louisville Taco Week Returns For Third Year In A Row

Louisville Taco Week will be making its return later this month on Monday, April 17 and will run through Sunday, April 23.

Louisville’s most popular taco joints will be offering $2.50 tacos, each with their own unique twist. Taco orders during this event have a three tacos per order minimum.

Participants can also download the Louisville Taco Week app from the app store to keep track of participating restaurants, their specials, and hours of operation.

The app offers points for each check-in during Louisville Taco Week, and if participants check-in at four locations they will be entered to win a grand prize of $250 in gift cards and official merch. 

Winners of prizes will receive an email notification and will also be announced on Louisville Taco Week’s Facebook and Instagram account. 

Restaurants participating in the event are:

For more information go to Louisville Taco Week’s website.

 

Gracie Vanover

