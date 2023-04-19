Louisville: Show Us Your Pants (Do It)!

The JCPS 15th district Parent Teacher Association (PTA)’s Clothing Assistance Program (CAP) is hosting a clothing drive to benefit young boys and girls in the area ages 6 through 16. The greatest need is for new and/or gently used pants; All clothing donated is distributed directly to Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students.

Feeling the love? Clean out those closets: Pants (jeans, cargo pants, track pants, leggings and basketball/athletic shorts or pants) are the greatest – and most desperate – need. Donations are accepted at CAP, 319 S. 15th St., from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, May 5 (Oaks Day) and Tuesday, May 15 (Primary Election Day). For those who are not “in the know,” the CAP drop-off facility is less than a mile from Louisville’s Museum Row.

Let’s help out our community’s children, folks! Businesses, houses of worship and charitable organizations are encouraged to participate. For more information, contact Justin Willis via phone (502) 485-7450 or email at [email protected]. Receipts, including tax information for both nonprofits (15th District PTA and CAP) will be made available. Download a brochure of CAP’s complete needs, mission and history.