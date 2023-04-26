Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy (4/26)

The SUPERLIST of Louisville Comedy A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, April 26

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, April 27

7:30 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents, Comedy Open Mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Free

7:30 p.m. – Nick Hoff, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Mike E. Winfield, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jon Reep, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome, Planet of the Tapes. Free

Friday, April 28

7:30 p.m. – Nick Hoff, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Mike E. Winfield, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jon Reep, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Anthony Devito, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — BKE Entertainment presents: Comedy Show, 1481 S. Shelby St. Tickets

9 p.m. — J Ferg presents: Stand Up Comedy, Queen’s Lounge, 935 W. Hill Street. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Nick Hoff, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Mike E. Winfield, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, April 29

7 p.m. — Mike E. Winfield, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Nick Hoff, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Anthony Devito, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jon Reep, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Nick Hoff, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Mike E. Winfield, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Jon Reep, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Anthony Devito, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, April 30

2 p.m. — Boozy Brunch Show, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

6 p.m. — Tye Live Derby Comedy Experience with Eric Kimbrough and Holly Lynnea, The Palm Room. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7 p.m. — Andrew Rivers, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Unhinged Game Night! Kaiju $5 donation suggested

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (or Two) open mic, Never Say Die, St. Matthews. Free

9 p.m. — Kaiju Comic Showcase, Kaiju. Free

Monday, May 1

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email planetof[email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, May 2

7:30 p.m. — Connor King, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested

Wednesday, May 3

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Ben Palmer, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, May 4

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City Comedy Showcase, Falls City Beer Taproom. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Dave Williamson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Groove, 21st In Germantown. Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Coffee Co-Op Comedy open mic, Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op. Show up and go up — list out at 8:30

Friday, May 5

7 p.m. — JFerg presents: Room Full of Laughter, 21st In Germantown. $10 admission

7:30 p.m. –Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Arnez J, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Harry Potter and the Roast of JK Rowling, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Harry Potter and the Roast of JK Rowling, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Arnez J, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, May 6

Happy Derby Day

7 p.m. — Arnez J, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Harry Potter and the Roast of JK Rowling, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9 p.m. — Harry Potter and the Roast of JK Rowling, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Arnez J, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, May 7

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Comics can email [email protected] to reserve a spot. Free admission

7 p.m. — Arnez J, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, May 8

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, May 9

7:30 p.m. — Geoffrey Ausmus, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, May 10

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, May 11

7:30 p.m. – Slade Ham, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

Friday, May 12

7:30 p.m. –- Slade Ham, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Chad Daniels, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Slade Ham, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Chad Daniels, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, May 13

7 p.m. — Chad Daniels, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Slade Ham, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — John Morgan aka Ragin Cajun, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — J Ferg presents: Mother’s Day Comedy Show, Queen’s Lounge, 935 W. Hill Street. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Slade Ham, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Chad Daniels, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — John Morgan aka Ragin Cajun, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, May 14

Happy Mother’s Day

7 p.m. — Dyon “Mojo” Brooks, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, May 15

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, May 16

7:30 p.m. — Jeff Arcuri, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, May 17

7 p.m. — Open Audition for Improv Anonymous, Fern Valley Strike & Spare.

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, May 18

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free

7:30 p.m. – Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Derek Richards, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Shapel Lacey, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Friday, May 19

7:30 p.m. –- Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Dave Landau, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Andy Fleming, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Shapel Lacey, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Dave Landau, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Kentucky Bill, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Saturday, May 20

7 p.m. — Dave Landau, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — 85 South Show, KFC Yum! Center. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m — JacketOff Comedy Presents: The May Comedy Showcase, 21st In Germantown. Admission $5

8 p.m. — Shapel Lacey, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Andy Fleming, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Dave Landau, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Shapel Lacey, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Andy Fleming, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, May 21

2 p.m. — The Boozy Brunch Show, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

6 p.m. — Ashley Gavin, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: New Comics Showcase, Ten20 Craft Brewery. Tickets

7 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy, Kaiju. Free

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

9 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy, Kaiju. Free

Monday, May 22

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, May 23

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, May 24

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Are You Garbage? Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, May 25

7:30 p.m. – Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Ben Brainard, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome! Planet of the Tapes. Free

Friday, May 26

7:30 p.m. –-Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Sammy Mowrey, Tyler Jackson, & Max Beasley, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Tapewatch! Planet of the Tapes. Free

Saturday, May 27

7 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Sammy Mowrey, Tyler Jackson, & Max Beasley,, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Sammy Mowrey, Tyler Jackson, & Max Beasley, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, May 28

7 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first and third Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Sundays — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (Or Two) open mic, Never Say Die bar and art gallery, 3900 Shelbyville Rd, St. Matthews. Every second Sunday of the month. To sign up for a spot, email [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9