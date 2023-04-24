Local Youth Hip-Hop Group The Real Young Prodigys To Perform At Harvard This Friday

The Real Young Prodigys, a local youth performance group that uses hip-hop to promote education and social change, will perform at Harvard University this Friday.

The group will perform their song “CROWN,” which celebrates Black hair and helped inspire the passage of Louisville’s CROWN Act in 2021, at the Can’t Stop Hip Hop Conference, a “part conference” and “part block party” at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, which will “celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop culture and its impact on education,” according to the event website.

The Real Young Prodigys will also perform an orchestral version of their song with Yo Yo Ma and the Louisville Orchestra this Thursday, April 27, at the Orchestra’s sold-out gala at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

In recognition of their work, the group received a $500,000 grant on “The Tamron Hall Show” in December.