Lil Baby And The Kid Laroi Coming To KFC Yum! Center In September

Lil Baby is bringing his "It's Only Us" tour to Louisville in September

Hip Hop artist Lil Baby is hitting the road this July for his “It’s Only Us” U.S. tour. He is making a stop in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center (1 Arena Plaza) on September 8. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Joining Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, is The Kid Laroi, whose hit with Justin Bieber, “Stay” topped the pop charts last spring and summer. Tickets for Lil Baby and The Kid Laroi go on sale this Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

Of course, here’s our favorite part, when you get to check out the music.

The Kid Laroi

and the man of the night, Lil Baby