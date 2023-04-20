LEO Weekly’s 4/20 Munchies, Music And Mellow Mash-Up

It's 4/20. Need we say more?

We know what day it is, and we haven’t left you in the cold. Here’s where to find the music, the munchies and a little Mellow enjoyment for the special day. If all else fails, laying in the grass under some trees is always an option and the weather is fine. Keep it green, friends.

Four Pegs (1053 Goss Ave.) | All Day

Coming through, clutch, with the 4/20 munchie menu. Every year, Four Pegs brings the right combo of fried and sauced to keep the munchies at bay on 4/20. Just check the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Pegs (@four_pegs)

LouiEvolve – Hip Hop and Arts Festival starts at the Mammoth (744 S. 13th St.) | 7 p.m.

This popular Hip-Hop festival returns with three days of music and art, kicking off on 4/20 at the Mammoth and wrapping up on Saturday 4/22 at Portal (1535 Lytle St.).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LouiEvolve (@louievolve)

420 Comedy at Falls City (901 E. Liberty) | 7:30 p.m.



Come get your spirits LIFTED with this 4/20-themed comedy night. The show is free but a 5.00 donation in the bucket is much appreciated.

Get Steamed with White Castle (all locations) | All Day 4/20 only

White Castle is celebrating 4/20 with a 20% off coupon for food both online and “in-castle.”

Get steamed this four-twenty. Save 20% off your online and in-Castle orders with code: CRAVINGS.

Valid on 4/20 only.https://t.co/j0793Qy6L4 pic.twitter.com/dTW6Jhvs3p — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) April 20, 2023

Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You at Speed Cinema (2035 S. 3rd St.) | 7 p.m.

Tonight Singer/Songwriter Will Oldham (Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy) and Film Artist Ryan Daly will share their collaboration on a project that will add visuals to Oldham’s new release, Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You.