Latrice Royale, RuPaul’s Drag Race Star, Is Bringing Her Comedy Tour To Louisville

See Latrice Royale when she brings her "Life Goes On" tour to Louisville, May 11.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumna Latrice Royale is bringing her first solo North American tour to Louisville next month.

This large and in-charge queen’s “Life Goes On” tour will be held at Headliners Music Hall (1386 Lexington Rd.) on Thursday, May 11. The show features stand up comedy, and also touches on Royale’s journey through life and themes of acceptance, love, and perseverance.

Royale competed in “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season Four, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” Seasons One and Four. During Season Four she was also crowned the season’s Miss Congeniality. Other Drag Race franchise shows and tours Royale has participated in are “RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!” show in Las Vegas, “RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular,” and “RuPaul’s Drag U.”

While performing drag and stand up comedy is Royale’s main forte, she also has released music. She has released multiple singles like “The Chop” and “Excuse the Beauty.” Her music can be found on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

Ticket prices start at $35. There are two VIP ticket options with bonus features such as photo-op meet and greets and front row seating. VIP tickets ranging between $95-$295. Tickets on sale now.