KMAC Couture Presents “One for the Books.”

KMAC Contemporary Art Museum (715 W. Main St.), will host its 11th annual KMAC Couture event on Saturday, April 15. The theme for this year’s couture is “One for the Books,” and is inspired by treasured literature. It’s like Louisville’s own mini Met Gala.

This year’s event will take place at a new venue in Paristown (731 Brent St). There will be a pre-show cocktail reception at 7:00 p.m., and the runway show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for the main event are on sale now and prices range from $100-$385.

Following the fashion show, an after party will begin at 10:00 p.m., where guests can dance, see the costumes from the runway up close and interact with the show’s artists and models.

There will be a DJ playing live music; food and drinks are provided.

Tickets for the after party are available separate from the main event and cost $45 each. Note: If you purchased a KMAC Couture runway ticket, you do not need to purchase an additional after party ticket.