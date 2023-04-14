The KMAC Museum has announced the artists for its 2023 KMAC Couture show and will be hosting a launch party Thursday night to celebrate. The KMAC Museum "KMAC Couture" happens Saturday, April 15 in Paristown.Photo from KMAC Museum.
KMAC Couture Presents “One for the Books.”

KMAC Contemporary Art Museum (715 W. Main St.), will host its 11th annual KMAC Couture event on Saturday, April 15. The theme for this year’s couture is “One for the Books,” and is inspired by treasured literature. It’s like Louisville’s own mini Met Gala. 

This year’s event will take place at a new venue in Paristown (731 Brent St). There will be a pre-show cocktail reception at 7:00 p.m., and the runway show starts at 8:30 p.m. 

Tickets for the main event are on sale now and prices range from $100-$385. 

Following the fashion show, an after party will begin at 10:00 p.m., where guests can dance, see the costumes from the runway up close and interact with the show’s artists and models. 

There will be a DJ playing live music; food and drinks are provided.

Tickets for the after party are available separate from the main event and cost $45 each. Note: If you purchased a KMAC Couture runway ticket, you do not need to purchase an additional after party ticket.

Gracie Vanover is a senior journalism and multimedia student at Indiana University. She has also been heavily involved in journalism since high school. In the past, Gracie has been the Editor-in-Chief of her high school and college paper and also the producer for her high school’s broadcasting program. In her free time, Gracie helps run a non-profit in Louisville called Arts Angle Vantage to get youth involved in both the arts and journalism revolving around the arts.

