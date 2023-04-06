Kick Off Derby Eve at Fourth Street Live! With Award-Winning DJ Diplo.

Tupelo, Miss. DJ and co-creator of electronic dancehall project Major Lazer, Diplo will bring his innovative dance party beats to Fourth Street Live! on Derby Eve, Friday, May 5. The evening will take place at Fourth Street Live as part of its Derby Week Concert Series. The series also includes a Thursday, May 4 show by Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles, Jr., and an after-Derby show on Saturday, May 6 featuring DJ Ryan Coxx.

Diplo is member of supergroup LSD (Labrinth, Sia and Diplo), a member of electronic duo Jack Ü with Skillrex, and creates as a part of Silk City with fellow DJ Mark Ronson. Diplo founded and manages record label Mad Decent, and the Australian nonprofit organization Heaps Decent with Sydney-based DJs Nina Agzarian and Andrew Levins.



Diplo

Fourth Street Live (411 S. 4th St.)

Friday, May 5 I Doors at 6 p.m. and show at 8 p.m.

21+

Tickets are $20 and available online.