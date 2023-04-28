Join The Fun! Kentucky Derby Festival Celebrates Its Annual Great BalloonFest Friday And Saturday

A colorful patchwork of hot air balloons will float through the skies this weekend as the Kentucky Derby Festival hosts its annual Great BalloonFest.

The lineup includes three events, beginning with a “Rush Hour Race” tomorrow, April 28, at 7 a.m. at Bowman Field (3345 Roger E Schupp St.). The family-friendly weekend lineup will continue in the evening with the Great Balloon Glow at 8 p.m. on the Louisville Waterfront. This event allows festival goers to see the balloons on the ground as pilots fire their burners — with the evening sky and a musical score as the backdrop.

The event culminates in the Great Balloon Race Saturday morning, April 29, 7 a.m. at Bowman Field; admission is free with a Pegasus Pin.