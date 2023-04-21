It’s Friday, It’s Louisville Taco Week, And We’re Hungry! Check Out A Few Yummy Local Taco Selections By LEO Weekly Writers.

Taco City — 1283 Bardstown Road

I’ve been on the hunt for quality birria tacos, and Taco City always has my back. The quesa-birria tacos are the best. The meat is super tender with the melted cheese and crispy tortilla (and don’t get me started on the consume for dipping). Topped with cilantro, onions, and cotija cheese, these tacos are irresistible. Don’t forget a margarita to go with it! —Giselle Rhoden

Panchitos Ice Cream & Taqueria — 2245 Bardstown Road

I’ve been coming here for the last four years, and I have tried every taco on their menu. After deliberation, the chorizo tacos take the cake. Chopped chorizo sausage with just some onions and cilantro always hit the spot, and you can’t forget the salsa verde. Pair this with an aqua fresca — and maybe a scoop of ice cream — for the full Panchitos experience. —Giselle Rhoden

Tacos Guerra — 5115 New Cut Rd

This hidden gem deserves recognition. You wouldn’t notice this little truck across from Iroquois Park, unless you knew how good the tacos were. The asada tacos are my all time favorite (with of course salsa verde). The truck is run by the owner, who is always very kind to customers and even delivers your food to your car when it’s ready. Make sure you’ve got cash on you because it’s cash only at this spot.—Giselle Rhoden

Fistful of Ale/Fistful of Tacos — 2708 Paoli Pike Ste. H, New Albany

I am not easily impressed when it comes to the taco. My preference is for the taco places where there may or may not be a name, yet the place is always full — Juanita’s Tacos in Radcliff comes to mind.

With that said, Fistful of Tacos is minutes from my house, and once I tasted “The Ugly” — a taco with orange bourbon pork, citrus slaw, mango salsa, and a chili crema — I was sold on this great Southern Indiana taco spot. I don’t need to say much more. The prices are reasonable, the food is wonderful and if you need catering for a company lunch or event, they make it very simple. —Erica Rucker



Taco Luchador — Several locations: Baxter Avenue, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown, Colonial Gardens

Authentic Mexican cuisine — and any fusion variation — are at the top of my list when it comes to dining out or making food at home. It’s great that many local establishments offer a variety of options.

With four locations throughout the area, Taco Luchador is a great go-to for gluten-free fare. The guac is A+ and the restaurant also serves up Topo Chico, my favorite sparkling mineral water. While I love a diverse menu, I tend to repeatedly pick the #8 Baja Fish Taco (subbing out the beer-battered cod for grilled fish). Accoutrements include chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and cilantro. Additionally, the restaurant has added a new menu item I now must try: the (pineapple-glazed) Salmon Pibil, layered with guac, crema, queso fresco, Mexican slaw, pickled onion and cilantro. The restaurant also offers several bottled beer choices, and a couple beverage machines loaded up with margs and sangria. —Amy Barnes



Condado Tacos — Oxmoor Center, 7900 Shelbyville Rd. Condado Tacos, which I discovered in Cincy during 2022/23 New Year’s Eve weekend, offers an incredibly expansive menu, with several gluten-free options. It recently opened its first location in Louisville, inside Oxmoor Center. Here, one can choose from several variations of guacamole (the pineapple salsa/chipotle honey version is delicious), gluten-free quesos, pork/chicken/veggie tacos, nachos and bowls. —Amy Barnes