Jack Harlow Takes On Woody Harrelson’s Role in Movie Remake Of “White Men Can’t Jump”

The new “White Men Can’t Jump” stars Louisville rap artist Jack Harlow alongside “Friday Night Lights” alum. and “Nanny” actor Sinqua Walls. Director Charles Kidd II, who works under the moniker Calmatic, praised Harlow’s performance in a recent Variety.com article. In the article, Calmatic said of Harlow, “He was very committed and got emotional for a scene and took it there, and then once we got on set, it was a wrap. His charm from being an artist leapt over to his acting side.” Calmatic went on to say that he felt Harlow would make the transition to actor while also being one of the “best rappers in the game.”