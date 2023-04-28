Holy Smokes! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is In Town!

It’s a 27-foot long “coast-to-coast weenie roast” for Oscar Mayer wiener truck driver Sauerkraut Kat and her partner, “Jumbo Dog Jacob.” Follow the two while they’re in town through Monday, May 9.

Find the entire Wienermobile crew at Kroger’s Kentucky Derby Meet and Greet events, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., on the following dates (unless you can spot the wiener in transit):

May 3, 185 Adam Shepherd Pkwy (Shepherdsville)

May 4, 10645 Dixie Hwy

May 5, 12501 Shelbyville Rd

May 6, 9080 Taylorsville Rd