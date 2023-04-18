Grammy Award-Winning Singer and ‘Girl On Fire’ Alicia Keys Coming To KFC YUM! Center in July

Alicia Keys is bringing The “Keys To Summer” Tour to the KFC YUM! Center Thursday, July 20, for a little sweet relief from the summer heat. Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public Friday, April 21, at 9 a.m. but pre-sales are happening now. For more information about tickets visit LiveNation.com.
The Grammy Award-winner superstar is hitting the road for 23 arena dates and an entirely new set list and new audience experience with Keys performing in the round on a 360-degree stage.
