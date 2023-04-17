Goodbounce Pickleball Yard Opens Today, April 17, On The Louisville Waterfront

Calling all pickleball enthusiasts: Goodbounce Pickleball Yard, a new outdoor pickleball court and dining/cocktail concept, opens today by the river at 1515 River Shore Drive.

The venue has six pickleball courts, a 14,000-square-foot gameyard with lawn games such as cornhole and bocce, a picnic area with tables, shade shelters and swings and a 2,600-square foot indoor surf/tiki-themed bar and eatery. A retail section will offer equipment, Goodbounce branded merch and other items. The space will evolve to include twenty-four courts.



One of the dining concepts, Fusion concept Happy Belly Bistro (1020 E. Washington St.) will serve tacos, burritos, burgers, fried chicken, pickle chips and more from an Airstream onsite. This will be the second location for the restaurant, opening on April 22. Boat pull-up service will be available at the adjacent marina in the future.



The bar menu will offer a selection of tequila & rum cocktails, frozen drinks reminiscent of the tropics and rotating beer picks by TEN20 Craft Brewery. A spiced margarita with a pickle is (of course) the facility’s featured beverage.

Goodbounce partner and TEN20 Craft Brewery co-founder John Flodder relayed in a recent press release that his desire is to ‘provide a respite on the riverfront’ as a fun escape.



“I was first introduced to the sport of pickleball while on vacation several years ago, and now it’s my family’s favorite way to take a break from our busy schedules and spend time together,” he said in the release.

Reserve a court on the website, or schedule in person. Membership packages and lessons are available; leagues and tournaments are also planned. The venue is open daily; check the site for pickleball, bar and dining hours. Plus, check out the Thunder Over Louisville viewing party scheduled for Saturday, April 22.