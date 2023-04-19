Get Soul Hi On Vegan Tacos During Louisville Taco Week (4/17-4/23)

Vegans across the ‘Ville: If you haven’t checked out one of the most recent vegan restaurant options, Louisville Taco Week has a new option.



Soul Hi Vegan, which has been serving up vegan soul food since late last year, is serving up three taco options through Sunday, April 23, as part of Louisville Taco Week. They include: a Philly Fajita Taco (featuring the restaurant’s signature Soul Hi Philly mix with seared pepper and onions), a Bang Bang Cauliflower Taco with fried cauliflower, green onions, purple cabbage and spicy sweet chili sauce; and a Barbecue Mango Taco with vegan meat, purple cabbage, cilantro and barbecue sauce.



The restaurant, located inside Mellwood Art Center’s courtyard. A recent Sunday buffet included a variety of entrees, deserts, drinks, and charcuterie. Among the options were “Salisbury steak,” “oxtail” and rice, sweet potato fries, and “Philly cheesesteak” egg rolls.

Louisville Taco Week offers locals a chance to purchase tacos for $2.50 through Sunday, April 23 at several local establishments.