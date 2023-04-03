Funk Icon George Clinton To Perform In Louisville This Summer with Parliament Funkadelic

On Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m., the frontman of funk music George Clinton is coming to Old Forrester’s Paristown Hall (724 Brent Street) with Parliament Funkadelic. Presale tickets will be on sale online starting Thursday, April 6, and tickets for the general public will open on Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m.

In the ‘70s, Clinton’s band introduced the music world to a more complex style of funk, inspired by science fiction, humor, psychedelia and paired with outlandish and flashy outfits.

Clinton is the founder of Parliament Funkadelic, a funk group born in the 1960s. His work has been recognized in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and he along with his bandmates received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019

The “Atomic Dog” songwriter and bandmates joins the Kentucky Performing Arts, Midnite Ramble series, a yearlong series embracing Black arts from jazz nights, to step shows to poetry slams.