Following Louisville Shootings, Speed Art Museum Announces Free Admission Through Sunday

The Speed Art Museum announced this morning that it is waiving all admission fees through Sunday, April 16, to create “a safe space where people can grieve the lives lost and hold the victims and their families in their hearts” following Monday’s shootings in downtown Louisville.

In a press release, museum director Raphaela Platow said, “At the Speed Art Museum, we believe in the healing power of art and want to invite everyone to experience the solace and calm art can provide as we mourn individually and as a community. The Speed also remains committed to bringing awareness to the painful and ubiquitous experience of all acts of gun violence in our country through art and art activism.”

The press release also said that the museum is planning “a series of healing activities and meditative tours,” details of which will be announced on the Speed’s website and social media.

The Speed is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.