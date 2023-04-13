Derby Festival Block Party Gathering Offers Food and Family Fun in Louisville’s West End

The Kentucky Derby Festival will host its annual community Block Party this Saturday, April 15, at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center (3029 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The free celebration will bring the West Louisville community together with inflatables, face painting, live entertainment, works by visual artists, and a variety of cuisine from more than 20 local food trucks. A Community Village featuring nearly 20 BIPOC-owned local nonprofit groups is also a major event highlight, in addition to a MELANnaire Marketplace that will offer more than 60 Black vendors.

Stage performances will include DJs, dancers, poets, theater acts, spoken word performers, and comedians.

Adding to the fun is a local spring fashion marketplace with Derby attire, hats, accessories, and gourmet food products. Finally, Norton Healthcare Health and Wellness Center will be onsite offering complimentary health screenings to guests.