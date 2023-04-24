Constellation Stage & Screen Announces 2023-2024 Season

Constellation Stage & Screen, an arts organization in Bloomington, Indiana, recently announced the shows in its 2023-2024 season.

Single tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, July 12; season ticket packages are available now and start at $80.

The season will also include interactive movie screenings (“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “The Room,” etc.), details of which will be announced later this year, and a live magic show called “Glitches In Reality” from Nov. 9-12.

The list of Constellation’s live theater shows is below. All descriptions quoted below come from the show listings.

Holmes & Watson

Sept. 7-24, 2023

“In the wake of Sherlock’s famed death, Dr. Watson is summoned to a remote asylum on a rocky island to investigate three inmates who all claim to be the genius sleuth. Filled with unexpected twists and turns, this edge-of-your-seat mystery will stir your blood and puzzle your mind!”



Curious George: The Golden Meatball

Oct. 20 – Nov. 5, 2023

“Everyone’s favorite mischievous monkey and ‘The Man in the Yellow Hat’ spring to life in this adventure-filled musical. Audiences of all ages will have a blast joining George on a mission to save the Golden Meatball Contest in Rome!”

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Dec. 14-31

“This beloved Broadway musical, recently adapted into a movie by Netflix, tells the tale of Matilda Wormwood, a gifted little girl armed with a sharp mind, a vivid imagination, and a love of books.”

Webster’s Bitch

Jan. 25 – Feb. 11

“When the Editor-in-Chief gets caught using some unexpected profanity, the employees of Webster’s Dictionary find themselves at the center of an internet uprising over gender and obscenity in the age of social media.”

The Play that Goes Wrong

March 21 – April 7

“Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it’s comic gold that is sure to bring down the house.”



Alex Gold: Stuck on Repeat

Apr. 26 – May 12

“11-year-old Alex Gold needs to repeat the 6th grade and this time he’s surrounded himself with some trusted friends (the audience) to help him make the best choices to succeed! This one-of-a-kind classroom comedy blends improv and audience interaction proving every single day is an opportunity for reinvention.”

The Break

June 6-23, 2024

“Sam and Charlie have been together since freshman year of college. They love each other…but do they? As the marriage question looms, it’s time to find out what’s holding them back. The two agree to take a 30-day break to date other people and at the end of the month they’ll finally tie the knot…or will they? This Constellation Original, rock musical rom com will be bringing down the house.”