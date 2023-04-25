Cincinnati Fringe Festival To Host World-Premiere Play, “The Highway Woman”

This June, the 2023 Cincinnati Fringe Festival will feature the world premiere of a new play, “The Highway Woman,” written by Hannah Gregory and directed by A.J. Baldwin.

The play is a PG-13 comedy about Katherine Ferrers, a legendary highwaywoman in Renaissance-era England.

According to a press release, “The Highway Woman” is “a slapstick show celebrating platonic love set during the English Civil Wars” that will have “fast-paced quips” and “physical high jinks” that will leave audiences with “a warm, fuzzy feeling inside.”

The show will play at Gabriel’s Corner (1425 Sycamore St., Cincinnati, OH) on these dates:

Sunday, June 4 — 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6 — 8:45 p.m.

Thursday, June 8 — 7 p.m.

Friday, June 9 — 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14 — 7 p.m.

The cast includes Brianna Miller (Katherine Ferrers), Danitza Piper (Cordelia), Jared Earland (Tam), Dylan Shelton and Ellyn Broderick (Player 1 and Player 2, multiple supporting roles), and Haneen Adi (understudy).