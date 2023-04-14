Cheers! Louisville Ale Trail To Celebrate Third Annual 502 Beer Appreciation Day

Hop on out to Louisville’s numerous breweries to show your love for locally crafted beer during the Louisville Ale Trail’s Third Annual 502 Beer Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 2.

Twenty-seven participating breweries will offer a wide selection of special releases and pint specials for $5.02 in this day-long event.

In conjunction with Derby-time excitement, this event draws attention to the thriving Louisville community of beer aficionados and the city’s growing number of breweries.

“Before the mint julep became the popular choice at the Kentucky Derby, locally-made Kentucky Common beer held that honor,” said Louisville Ale Trail co-founder John Ronayne.

Intentionally, the celebration coincides with Derby week, when Louisville is host to an influx of visitors.

“Louisville takes pride in its exceptional culinary experiences and spirits,” Louisville Ale Trail co-founder Michael Moeller said in an email. “Although our historic beer culture is well-established, the city’s involvement in the contemporary craft beer movement is often overshadowed by both. Through 502 Beer Appreciation Day, we can uplift and celebrate Louisville’s modern beer culture by integrating it with the iconic ‘Greatest Two Minutes in Sports.’”

Get your passport here or at taprooms, bars, and restaurants throughout the city.



The annual 502 Beer Appreciation celebration will also serve as a platform to announce the theme of October’s Beer Week at Shippingport Brewing.