Catch the Kentucky Derby Festival’s GospelFest Tonight at the Waterfront

Several choirs from across the region will take the stage tonight during Kentucky Derby Festival’s GospelFest on the Waterfront. The show runs from 6-9 p.m. and will be performed on the Fest-a-Ville stage. The concert is among several lineups planned this week on the stage.

Local church choirs, praise teams and solo acts include performers from St. Stephen Baptist Church, Northeast Christian Church, The Believer’s Church, Greater Faith Church of Deliverance, Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center and many more will also be in the spotlight.

Admission is free with a Pegasus Pin.