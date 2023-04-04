Castle & Key’s New Louisville Storefront Infuses Spirits And Sophistication At Omni Hotel

Celebrate in style on Thursday, April 6, as Kentucky’s Castle & Key Distillery, a Woodford County spirits brans, opens its new Louisville storefront inside The Omni Louisville.

The store (400 S. 2nd St.) will have its ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m. with the Louisville Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Craig Greenberg. Castle & Key representatives will also be available to discuss the distillery’s offerings.

The company’s 502 Spirit tastings and specialty, signature cocktails like the Millville Mule (with Sacred Spring Vodka, Old Fashioned with Restoration Rye Whiskey), and Gin & Tonic (with Rise Seasonal Gin and Elderflower Tonic) will be available during the ceremony, in addition to a selection of specialty home goods.

According to Castle & Key, the offerings are an extension of the “history, hospitality and excellence” in spirits the business has been recognized for since restoring the Old Taylor Distillery in 2014. The facility previously fell to its ruins following decades of neglect — with a vision to create an immersive “Five senses” distillery experience.



Castle & Key will have several items available for purchase: Sacred Spring Vodka ($30); Roots of R uin Gin ($36); Rise Seasonal Gin ($38); Harvest Seasonal Gin ($38); Restoration Rye ($45); Restoration Rye Single Barrel ($65); and Small Batch Traditional Bourbon ($55).

The company has partnered with additional local vendors including local and regional businesses Kentucky Green Candles, Clayton & Crume, Sterling Cut Glass, Jack Rudy, Dixie Reserves, Apolis, Barbour, Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate and Kentucky Gentleman.

Castle and Key Distillery (400 S. 2nd St.)

Ribbon Cutting: 2:30 p.m.

502.313.6664

Follow: Instagram @castleandkey; [email protected]