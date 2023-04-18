Avoid the Rain! Celebrate Thunder Indoors at Kentucky Performing Arts’ Thunder at The Kentucky Center

The kickoff of Kentucky Derby Festival is upon us, starting Saturday, April 22, with Thunder Over Louisville.

Kentucky Performing Arts offers Thunder-goers an opportunity to view the show from the comfort of The Kentucky Center — and avoid the potential rain forecast — at 501 W. Main Street. The event begins at 2 p.m.



The Kentucky Center gives viewers a close-up look of the annual air show and fireworks spectacular from all three levels of the building. What’s more, spectators can enjoy live performances by Redline Performing Arts and Juggernaut Jug Band. Plus, attendees will have convenient restroom access, kids’ activities, food and concessions, beverage options available at multiple bars and an outdoor viewing area on the Belvedere (Access to outside vendors is available with a Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pin). Tickets may be reserved here. The cost is $50 for adults and $25 for children (12 and younger).

Purchase pre-paid parking here; The Kentucky Center Parking Garage will open at 9:00 a.m.