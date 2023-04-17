‘Ain’t That America’: John Mellencamp Brings Two-Night Tour To Louisville This Monday And Tuesday

“Only in America, and I mean only, in America, can 21 people be murdered and a week later be buried and forgotten, with a flimsy little thumbnail, a vague notion of some sort of gun control law laying on the senators’ desks. What kind of people are we who claim that we care about pro-life? Just so you know, anyone that’s reading this….politicians don’t give a fuck about you, they don’t give a fuck about me, and they don’t give a fuck about our children. So, with that cheery thought in mind, have a happy summer, because it will be just a short time before it happens again.” — John Mellencamp



American singer/songwriter, activist, painter, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and Seymour, Indiana native John “Cougar” Mellencamp will be in town for a two-night run on Monday, April 17 and Tuesday, April 18 for his “Live and In Person Tour,” performing at The Kentucky Center’s Whitney Hall (501 W. Main St.). Both shows begin at 8 p.m.



Mellencamp is best known for popular hits such as “Jack and Diane,” “Hurts So Good,” “Pink Houses” and “Cherry Bomb,” though his catalog is immense. In other words, the audience likely knows more songs than they think they do, and the show’s gonna be a rockin’ Americana-style good time.





Fun facts:



When Mellencamp began performing, his manager did not think his last name would play well in the music industry, thus he gave him the name “Johnny Cougar.” In the early 90s, John Mellencamp dropped the “Cougar” and returned to his birth name, though many will still always know him as John “Cougar” Mellencamp.

At age 14, Mellencamp was gigging in local bars and fronting a soul band.

He launched Farm Aid in 1985 with musicians Willie Nelson and Neil Young to draw attention to issues faced by American Farmers — and to raise funds to help them.

In the ’80s, Mellencamp took up painting. Influenced by the works of early twentieth century German Expressionist painters Otto Dix , Max Beckmann , Mellencamp developed his own style of painting, creating large-scale oil portraits that depict what he views as the heart and soul of America.

His works have been on display inside several U.S. galleries and museums. Mellencamp also has his own fine art gallery in Bloomington, Indiana; click here for a virtual tour.

For a sampling of what to expect during the upcoming Louisville performances, read The Chicago Tribune’s review from April 14, posted to Mellencamp’s website.